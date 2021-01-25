Father, daughter reportedly killed after being electrocuted in Panorama City

Two people, reportedly a father and daughter, were killed Monday in an apparent electrocution in Panorama City.

Firefighters went to the 14700 block of Tupper Street about 2:45 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s died at the scene, the LAFD reported. The man was identified by the coroner's office as Ferdinand Tejada, 53, of Panorama City. The other victim's name was not immediately released by the coroner's office.

It was reported Tejada went outside when he hear a "loud pop" and was electrocuted, and his daughter went to his aid and also was electrocuted. His wife called 911 and was told to stay inside until emergency crews arrived

Power was shut off in the immediate area by utility crews. The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating.

