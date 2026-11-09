Southern California father convicted of incest involving daughter set for early jail release

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The Brief Stephen Chavez, 41, is expected to be released from a Ventura County jail on Monday after serving less than six months for an incest conviction involving his 18-year-old daughter. Chavez pleaded guilty in May to incest and providing alcohol to a minor, receiving a one-year jail sentence despite prosecutors seeking three years in state prison. Makayla Settles died by suicide months after the assault, while prosecutors said an exhaustive review determined incest was the only charge supported by admissible evidence.



VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A Southern California father convicted of incest involving his teenage daughter, Makayla Settles, is expected to be released from jail Monday after serving less than six months, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office website.

What we know:

In May, 41-year-old Stephen Chavez pleaded guilty to incest and providing alcohol to his 18-year-old daughter.

Chavez also admitted to special allegations that he took advantage of a position of trust and that the victim was particularly vulnerable, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Chavez was sentenced to one year in county jail and three years of probation, despite prosecutors requesting three years in state prison.

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The backstory:

In July 2025, Settles moved from North Carolina to Moorpark with her biological father, Chavez, to attend college.

After a day of drinking at a family gathering, Chavez bought additional alcohol for them to consume at home, where he engaged in sexual intercourse with her.

The incident happened two days after she moved to the West Coast, authorities said.

Settles was hospitalized following the assault, and a rape kit confirmed the presence of Chavez's DNA.

Months later, in December 2025, Settles died by suicide.

Prior to the guilty pleas, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko directed a team of 10 internal prosecutors, alongside external legal experts, to conduct an exhaustive review to see if harsher charges, such as rape, could legally be filed.

All experts concluded that incest was the only felony charge supported by the admissible evidence.

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What they're saying:

Settles' mother, Carolina Sandoval, previously voiced heartbreak over the maximum possible penalties.

"Based on the charges, the most that he can get is three years [in prison] and 20 years as a registered sex offender," Sandoval said. "It just feels like, you know, my daughter's life is only worth three years."

She added, "He got her drunk... she was intoxicated. She was taken advantage of physically and mentally. So if that's not rape, I really don't know what is."

Sandoval remembered her daughter as a "sweet girl" and a "little entrepreneur" who dreamed of becoming an architect.