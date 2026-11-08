Vincent Thomas Bridge closure brings overnight construction noise complaints from San Pedro residents

The Brief The Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro closed for a 16-month, $750 million rehabilitation project. Nearby residents say overnight construction noise and vibrations have made sleeping difficult. Caltrans says it will monitor traffic and officials are discussing possible measures to reduce noise impacts.



The Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro closed Saturday for a massive $750 million rehabilitation project.

But some nearby residents are already sounding the alarm over a disruptive side effect. They say that since construction began early Saturday morning, there has been intense overnight construction noise.

What we know:

Caltrans says that during the 16-month closure of the iconic green bridge, crews will replace its aging deck and implement vital safety enhancements. However, some San Pedro residents living off N. Harbor Boulevard say the construction has made sleeping nearly impossible.

Alex Denysov noted that while construction and detours along N. Harbor Boulevard near the bridge have been a constant frustration over the past year, the start of the bridge rehabilitation project early Saturday morning brought a dramatic escalation in noise levels.

He says he shared footage that captured the intensity of the work, noting it started early Saturday morning. Denysov described the disturbance as overwhelming once midnight struck.

"The noise was so loud, nothing helps to stop it," Denysov said. "You even feel vibration in the apartment building, especially in the apartments that face the ramp and the bridge."

Another nearby resident echoed that sentiment, noting that they set up modifications inside their apartment to muffle the sound but could still feel the vibrations.

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Why a full closure?

Ahead of the deck replacement project, Caltrans District 7 Public Information Officer Nathan Bass explained to FOX 11 earlier in the week why officials opted for a total 16-month shutdown.

"Based on extensive engagement with the residents, our stakeholders at the port, elected officials who all agree that we can accept this disruption of 16 months because the bridge is vital for commerce and transportation in the area," Bass said Thursday. "And the other alternatives would have required partial closure of the bridge for much longer than 16 months."

To mitigate congestion on surrounding streets, Caltrans says it had already completed local road improvements along designated detour routes before the project started. The agency says it plans to deploy traffic control officers at critical intersections throughout the area to maintain traffic flow.

Residents ask for adjustments

Denysov says he isn't opposed to updating the Vincent Thomas Bridge, but he maintains he wants people to be mindful of when they conduct the loudest parts of the construction.

"Who does it at night?" Denysov asked. "I understand you have to improve, you got to fix the infrastructure, I'm all for it. We're all for it. But you don't do the loudest parts of the construction at night, when everyone is resting."

Local leaders respond

Los Angeles City Councilmember Tim McOsker represents the area. In a statement provided to FOX 11, McOsker’s office addressed the community's concerns.

"The Vincent Thomas Bridge deck replacement is a Caltrans project, and while our office does not set the state’s construction schedules or working hours, we understand the concerns our residents have raised about overnight noise," McOsker’s director of communications said. "Our office will be monitoring the site and will discuss these concerns with Caltrans to determine whether there are additional mitigation measures to reduce construction noise impacts on nearby residents."

FOX 11 reached out to Caltrans on Sunday for comment regarding the overnight noise and construction work hours and is awaiting a response.