Massive commercial fire near Vernon spreads to adjacent building, prompts major emergency response

The Brief An estimated 200 firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department battled a massive commercial fire near Vernon early Monday morning. The blaze began at a flooring business on South Alameda Street before extending to adjacent structures and triggering a roof collapse. Crews achieved a knockdown around 7 a.m. while the cause of the fire and the full extent of the damage remain under investigation.



A massive fire tore through a commercial property near Vernon early Monday morning, prompting a major emergency response involving more than 200 firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department.

What we know:

The fire was reported at approximately 1:02 a.m.at 5505 S. Alameda St. in the Central-Alameda neighborhood near Vernon.

When the first firefighters arrived, they encountered a 100-by-100-foot commercial building fully engulfed in flames.



The property operated as a flooring company, according to LAFD Captain Branden Silverman, who was interviewed at the scene by FOX 11.



Silverman described a significant amount of combustible material piled high inside the building, creating what firefighters refer to as a heavy fire load.



Firefighters also encountered propane tanks at the property but were able to keep them safe.



The fire eventually spread beyond the original building, extending into other structures on the property.



According to the LAFD, firefighters operated defensively at the original building while crews entered an adjacent structure to aggressively attack the flames and prevent additional spread.

The fire also caused a roof collapse, according to incident reports from the scene.



No injuries have been reported.

Road Closures

Portions of Alameda, 55th and Alba streets are closed.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Authorities have not provided a confirmed estimate of the damage or the number of businesses affected.

It is also unclear how many nearby customers may have experienced power outages.



What's next:

Firefighters expect firefighting operations to continue for another two to trhee days.