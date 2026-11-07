Newborn killed, mother gravely injured in Northridge hit-and-run crash

The Brief A 2-month-old infant died and a 20-year-old mother is in grave condition after a Northridge hit-and-run crash. A turning pickup failed to yield, causing an eastbound car to swerve head-on into a Toyota Prius carrying three people. Police are searching for the unidentified driver of the white pickup truck, with a $50,000 reward offered.



A devastating multi-vehicle hit-and-run collision in Northridge claimed the life of a 2-month-old infant and left the child's 20-year-old mother in grave condition, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities are actively searching for the driver of a white pickup truck who triggered the crash and fled the scene without rendering aid.

What we know:

The incident happened on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at the intersection of Roscoe Boulevard and Louise Avenue.

An investigation revealed a white 2025 Toyota Crown was traveling eastbound on Roscoe Boulevard on a green light when two vehicles ahead attempted left turns onto Louise Avenue. While a silver sedan cleared the intersection, a white pickup truck trailing behind it made the turn without yielding to oncoming traffic.

In an effort to avoid hitting the pickup truck, the driver of the Toyota Crown swerved to the left into oncoming lanes and collided head-on with a westbound white 2017 Toyota Prius. The driver of the white pickup truck did not stop to identify themselves or provide assistance, continuing southbound on Louise Avenue, police said.

First responders transported the three severely injured occupants of the Prius to a local hospital, where the infant was pronounced dead, and the mother remains hospitalized in grave condition.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims or provided specific details regarding the condition of the third occupant traveling in the Prius.

Investigators have also not yet determined the exact make, model year, or license plate number of the suspect's white pickup truck, and the identity of the fleeing driver remains unknown.

What's next:

Detectives from the Valley Traffic Division are continuing their investigation and reviewing evidence to identify the driver and locate the white pickup truck.

The city is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that directly leads to the suspect's identification, arrest, and conviction.

What you can do:

Members of the public with any information or surveillance footage from the area are urged to contact Valley Traffic Division Officer Hansen at 818-644-8255 or Detective Martinez at 818-644-8033.

Outside of normal business hours, tips can be directed to 877-527-3247. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can submit information to Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477 or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.