Pressure mounts to reform LAPD oversight during City Council meeting

The Brief Members of the public urged Los Angeles leaders to increase City Council oversight of the LAPD, particularly in matters involving officer discipline. Supporters of the proposed charter changes said the current system limits elected officials' ability to respond to residents' concerns about police accountability. The proposed reforms must be approved by the City Council and then placed before voters for consideration in November.



Members of the public are pushing for change that would give the Los Angeles City Council more control over the Los Angeles Police Department, especially when it comes to disciplining officers.

Residents have long called for more transparency and accountability when it comes to police oversight.

That's why some people stopped by a special meeting at City Hall Monday, where council members discussed proposed changes to the city's charter.

Zennon Ulyate-Crow, who recently ran for state Senate, says he wants to make sure that LAPD officers who allegedly step out of line or engage in misconduct are held accountable.

"We elect representatives to do their jobs, and those representatives can only do what their powers let them do, and right now the fact is we don't have control over the police force," Zennon said.

Some city council members have said that when it comes to constituents' concerns, such as the use of tear gas on peaceful protesters, under the current system, they don’t actually have the authority to take action.

That's because right now, under the city charter, LAPD policy is set by the Police Commission, an unelected body that's appointed by the mayor.

"Your constituents are routinely blaming you for not doing anything because they don't know you can't," one woman said during the public comment period of Monday's meeting.

On Monday, members of the public voiced their support for proposed changes to the city charter that would give council members more oversight when it comes to disciplining officers.

"The people who live their lives here deserve to have representation and decisions of the city, except the people — an extension of their elected officials — currently can't ordain a thing when it comes to the cops," a woman said during the public hearing portion of Monday's meeting.

But the road to reform is still a ways away. The proposed changes have to get approval from the City Council and then go to voters to decide in November.

FOX 11 also reached out to LAPD for a comment on the proposals that would give the City Council more oversight over LAPD. We are still waiting to hear back.