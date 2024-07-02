Fashion Island Newport Beach: Woman killed during robbery attempt; 3 arrested

At least one person was killed during an attempted robbery at Fashion Island mall in Newport Beach.

According to Newport Beach Police Sgt. Steve Oberon, a husband and wife were walking outside the mall near the Barnes & Noble store around 3:30 p.m. when they were approached by two male suspects who attempted to rob them. A struggle ensued, during which the woman was dragged into the parking lot area, where she was subsequently run over by the suspects' white Toyota Camry, Oberon said.

As one of the suspects was fleeing the area, they fired several shots, but nobody was struck, Oberon said. The 69-year-old woman died at the scene; her name has not been released. Police said her husband was not injured.

Earlier reports indicated that she and another person were struck and killed by the gunfire.

The two other suspects fled in a vehicle to the LA area. SkyFOX was over that chase as the alleged shooting suspects were taken into custody. Video shows the two suspects running from the car and attempting to hide in between homes in the South Gate - East LA area. Both were taken into custody.

The third suspect was also arrested, possibly in Cypress, Oberon said.

Newport Beach Mayor Will O'Neill lashed out at the suspects, calling them "creeps" and decrying the "stunning, staggering" attack.

"Newport Beach is a safe community and we're mourning the loss of someone," he said. "Frankly, to hell with these guys. ... These are thugs. Every community is now dealing with this. We have to do better as a society. We cannot tolerate this."

City News Service contributed to this report