Celebrity OBGYN identified as hiker who died at Will Rogers State Park: report

article

Jay Goldberg, a Beverly Hills doctor who had numerous celebrity patients, was identified as the hiker who died after reportedly suffering a heart attack at Will Rogers State Park in Pacific Palisades, according to a report.

The Daily Mail reported Friday that Dr. Goldberg worked at a Cedar-Sinai's Beverly Hills facility as a specialist in obstetrics and gynecology. The outlet added he was honored with the Golden Apple Teaching Award in 2003.

On May 29, crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department were called to 3077 Rustic Canyon Road just after 12 p.m. for a hiker rescue.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Hiker dies at Will Rogers State Park in Pacific Palisades

Fire officials said two rescuers were lowered to his location at the park, where he was declared dead.

Many of Goldberg’s celebrities took to social media to express their condolences, including former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, Teddi Mellencamp.

"I write this with the heaviest heart as we mourn the passing of Dr. Jay Goldberg. An incredible doctor to so many, he brought all of my babies into this world, saving Cruz’s life in the process. I’m sure the many families he’s helped are also forever grateful. Our prayers and condolences go out to his family and loved ones as they mourn with the hope that the reminder of all the good he’s done brings some solace during this trying time," Mellencamp wrote in an Instagram caption, along with a video clip of his appearance on the reality show.

Retired NFL star Marcellus Wiley and actress Betsey Brandt also wrote tributes to Dr. Goldberg:

Advertisement

Dr. Goldberg was 53.

