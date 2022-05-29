Hiker dies at Will Rogers State Park in Pacific Palisades

An investigation is underway after a hiker died at Will Rogers State Park in Pacific Palisades Sunday.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, crews responded to 3077 Rustic Canyon Road around 12:10 p.m. on a report of a hiker rescue.

Two rescuers were lowered to a location at the park and determined

that the man was dead at the scene. He was estimated to be approximately 35

years old.

The incident is now being investigated by LAPD and the LA County Coroner.

His cause of death is being investigated.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No other details were immediately available.