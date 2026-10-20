Family questions $10,000 LADWP water bill after hydrant repairs

The Brief Joshua Ward received a $10,000 water bill despite using the least water during the winter. Ward believes the unusually high bill may be connected to nearby hydrant repairs. DWP said the meter was working properly and that the charge could have resulted from a leak.



Joshua Ward's family has lived on the same property for two generations. Their average water bill during last year's heat was, at most, about $1,400.

This year, with record heat, his water bill has been between $600 and $850.

$10,000 water bill

So you can imagine his surprise when he got a $10,000 water bill early this year for the usage at his property during the winter, when his water use is the lowest.

He figures the excessive amount is the result of repairs to a water hydrant down the street from his property.

Social media posts show it was sheared and badly damaged last November.

Neighbors confirm the water was off for repairs a couple of times because not only was the hydrant repaired, but it was moved up the street.

Ward says that when they were told they had their water back, all the faucets and hoses at his property were blowing "more air than water" for a while.

He explains that flushing the pipes right after repairs is common and necessary, but he believes that maybe it wasn't done properly.

"Air has more volume than water," the plumber explains, so if that is what's going through your system, the meter moves rapidly, much more than it would with water.

The bill he got would translate into thousands of gallons of water leaked over two months — enough to fill a pool and more — which he would have noticed, he adds.

He says DWP has come out and looked at his meter, saying only that it is working properly and that it could have been a leak.

"A mysterious leak that happened right after their repair and suddenly disappeared without anyone fixing it?" asks Ward.

His property is on the highest part of the hillside, off Sunland and Wornom avenues. Other neighbors say they got increases, but nothing like his.

Ward believes that's because his is on top of the hill: "Turn a water bottle upside down, and you'll see the ‘siphoning’ effect, where air goes to the top."

He believes that's what may have happened. "Either that, or there's a pool hidden somewhere!"

DWP responded to FOX 11 inquiries on the matter, explaining that they do want to look into this. We'll keep you updated.