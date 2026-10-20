Serial rapist, Max Factor heir Andrew Luster released 20 years into 124-year sentence

The Brief Convicted serial rapist and cosmetics heir Andrew Luster has been released from state prison after serving 20 years of a sentence that was once 124 years. Local officials in Glendora expressed severe outrage and confirmed that the 62-year-old is now residing in their local community under state parole supervision. Officials blame state policies like Proposition 57 for expediting Luster's early release, prompting local lawmakers to demand answers and push for stronger community safeguards.



The release of convicted serial rapist Andrew Luster after serving just 20 years of a 124-year sentence for drugging and assaulting unconscious women has sparked strong outrage in Glendora—where he now lives—raising public safety concerns and intense scrutiny over California’s sentencing laws.

What we know:

Luster, the 62-year-old great-grandson of cosmetics founder Max Factor, Sr., was convicted in 2003 of 86 felony counts related to rendering women unconscious using the drug GHB and committing acts of rape, sodomy, and oral copulation. Evidence presented during his prosecution included video recordings Luster made depicting the abuse of three victims.

After fleeing to Mexico during his 2002 trial, Luster was convicted in absentia, apprehended in Puerto Vallarta in June 2003, and ordered to serve a 124-year prison term.

Following a successful habeas corpus petition in 2012, his sentence was reduced to 50 years.

Luster subsequently qualified for earlier parole consideration through sentencing framework adjustments tied to California's Proposition 57, leading to his recent release.

SUGGESTED:

State public records, including California's Megan's Law website, confirm that Luster is currently residing in Glendora.

What we don't know:

Specific details regarding the precise conditions imposed on Luster's parole supervision have not been fully disclosed by state authorities.

It's unclear what specific sentence credits the state used alongside Proposition 57 to shorten his prison time.

Dig deeper:

Approved by California voters in November 2016, Proposition 57—the Public Safety and Rehabilitation Act—is a state reform designed to increase public safety, emphasize rehabilitation, and curb prison overcrowding.

Key components of the measure grant early parole consideration to individuals convicted of nonviolent offenses after serving the full primary term of their sentence, expand opportunities for incarcerated individuals to earn sentence-reducing credits through good behavior and rehabilitative or educational programs, and require judges rather than prosecutors to decide whether juvenile offenders should be tried in adult court.

What they're saying:

Glendora Mayor David Fredendall voiced severe disappointment over the state's actions regarding the former inmate.

"The City of Glendora is beyond disappointed. We are outraged," Fredendall said, emphasizing that residents should not have to worry about safety due to decisions made by state authorities.

Assemblywoman Blanca E. Rubio condemned the development as well.

"Luster's release is disgusting and unacceptable," Rubio stated, adding that she is coordinating with law enforcement to monitor the situation while pursuing legislative measures to ensure that justice includes accountability and protection for victims.

Prosecutors also firmly opposed Luster's release during his parole proceedings.

Ventura County Senior Deputy District Attorney Anthony Wold noted that Luster "played Russian roulette with the lives of his victims" and remains a dangerous sexual predator who should have served his full term.

What's next:

The Glendora Police Department is coordinating with state parole authorities to ensure Luster adheres strictly to all applicable laws and supervision protocols.

Local leaders are formally demanding detailed answers and heightened transparency from state officials in Sacramento regarding the specific safety measures established for the surrounding region.

What you can do:

Those looking for additional information regarding registered sex offenders in their neighborhood can consult California's official Megan's Law website.

Community members are encouraged to report any suspicious activity or perceived parole violations directly to local law enforcement.