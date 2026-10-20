Porto’s Bakery reveals expansion to Inland Empire

The Brief Los Angeles staple Porto’s Bakery is officially expanding into the Inland Empire, announcing a new location in Ontario. The family-owned business operates six locations across Southern California (Glendale, Burbank, Northridge, Downey, Buena Park, and West Covina), with another under construction in Downtown Disney. An official opening date for the new Ontario bakery has not yet been announced.



A beloved Los Angeles staple is officially expanding to the Inland Empire.

What we know:

Porto’s Bakery announced Tuesday in a social media post that it will open a new location in Ontario.

Known for its signature potato balls and sweet treats, the Porto family said they look forward to expanding to the area.

"I speak to guests at the bakeries and many of them tell me they come from the Inland Empire or further out, so we really can’t wait to get here," the family said in a video posted to Instagram.

What they're saying:

Porto’s is a multimillion-dollar business, but at its heart and culinary core, it remains Rosa’s Restaurant—a family-run operation that began in Rosa Porto’s kitchen in Cuba.

"We always try to stay true to our roots because we know that people come here because what we offer is unique and different," Beatriz Porto said in a previous interview with FOX 11.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Meet the family behind Porto’s Bakery & Café

Local perspective:

The original Porto’s location is in Glendale. The bakery also has locations in Northridge, Burbank, Buena Park, Downey, and West Covina.

In addition, a new location in Downtown Disney is currently under construction.

RELATED: Disneyland unveils lineup of new restaurants coming to Downtown Disney

What's next:

An opening date for the new Ontario bakery has not yet been announced.