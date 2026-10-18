Eastvale mass shooting leaves 1 dead, 6 others hurt

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The Brief Seven people were found with possible gunshot wounds in Eastvale, and one person died at the scene. Six other people were taken to the hospital following the shooting. No arrests or suspect information had been announced as of Sunday.



A mass shooting was under investigation in Eastvale over the weekend.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a shooting in the 7000 block of Morning Hills Drive around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17. Upon arrival, seven people were found with possible gunshot wounds.

One of the seven people was pronounced dead at the scene. The other six people were taken to the hospital.

As of Sunday, no arrests have been announced in the shooting. Officials have not announced if a suspect has been identified or if there are descriptions available of the possible suspects.

The names of the people shot have not been released as of Sunday.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call 951-955-1700 or 951-055-2600.