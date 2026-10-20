California man who claimed ICE took his missing wife charged with her murder

The Brief Sacramento authorities arrested Gurinder Gill on suspicion of murder after his wife, Jasmine Gill, went missing on September 30. Investigators confirmed burned human remains found in El Dorado County on October 1 belong to Jasmine Gill. Gurinder initially falsely claimed ICE detained his wife, but detectives uncovered inconsistencies tied to an ongoing divorce dispute.



Sacramento County authorities have arrested a local man on murder charges following a missing persons investigation that uncovered the burned remains of his wife.

Detectives linked the suspect to the homicide after disproving his initial claims that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers had detained her.

What we know:

Jasmine Gill, 30, was last seen at her Sacramento home on September 30, 2026, before her cousin reported her missing on October 4, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

During the initial inquiry, her husband, Gurinder Gill, claimed that ICE agents had taken her into custody while she was checking the mail at their home.

Detectives contacted ICE, which confirmed that no enforcement activity had taken place at the home.

As the investigation progressed, detectives identified several inconsistencies in Gurinder's statements and learned the couple was engaged in an ongoing divorce and child custody dispute.

Gurinder Gill / Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

On October 1, burned human remains were discovered in El Dorado County, which investigators later confirmed belonged to Jasmine.

Homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Gurinder for murder, locating and arresting him on Wednesday, October 14.

Detectives also executed search warrants at two residences associated with him, and Gurinder was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he remains ineligible for bail.

Dig deeper:

Family members remembered Jasmine as a devoted daughter, sister, and mother.

Following in the footsteps of her mother—a nurse in India—she built a career in healthcare while raising her 8-month-old son.

In a statement posted to GoFundMe, her family wrote that she was seeking a divorce to secure a safe, fresh start for herself and her baby before she was killed.

Jasmine Gill / GoFundMe

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the exact cause of death or disclosed the specific locations where the search warrants were executed.

It's also unclear where the alleged homicide occurred prior to the discovery of the remains in El Dorado County.

What's next:

Gurinder Gill remains held without bail at the Sacramento County Main Jail as legal proceedings begin.

Prosecutors will review the evidence gathered from the search warrants as the case moves toward a formal arraignment.