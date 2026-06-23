Family of teen killed by Santa Ana police files legal claim, alleging officers were ‘trigger-happy’

The Brief The family of 15-year-old Jaden D. Michaca has filed a legal claim against the city of Santa Ana following a fatal police shooting on June 14. Michaca's mother, Maribel Michaca, stated her son was experiencing a bipolar mental health crisis and that she had requested a psychiatric response team. Santa Ana police stated officers forced entry during a "family disturbance" after a caller reported being stabbed by the teen, who remained armed with a knife when officers opened fire.



The family of an allegedly armed teenager shot and killed by police has filed a legal claim against the city of Santa Ana, alleging that officers were "trigger-happy."

The legal claim serves as a precursor to a formal lawsuit.

The backstory:

On June 14, Santa Ana police said they received a call around 10:30 p.m. from a man who reported his girlfriend’s son was under the influence, vandalizing property, and armed with a knife.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Santa Ana police shoot, kill allegedly armed teen following domestic disturbance

When officers arrived at the apartment complex near Main Street and MacArthur Boulevard, they found the caller suffering from a stab wound. They also alleged the teen, identified as 15-year-old Jaden D. Michaca, remained armed.

Officers said they ordered the teen multiple times to drop the knife, but he refused. A short time later, the teen was struck by police gunfire. Michaca was pronounced dead at the scene.

Claim Filed: ‘They just shot him in front of my eyes’

During a news conference Tuesday, Jaden’s mother, Maribel Michaca, said she had been struggling with her son’s mental health issues for about two years, adding he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The night of the shooting, she said she called 911 to get help from a Psychiatric Emergency Response Team.

"It was not the first time Santa Ana police came to my home," she said, struggling to hold back tears as she spoke about her son.

Maribel Michaca said her boyfriend had suffered a cut earlier that night while trying to take a knife away from Jaden, but she insisted the teen posed no active threat to either of them when police arrived.

"These police officers didn't care," Michaca said. "They just shot him in front of my eyes."

She stated that officers kicked the door open and opened fire even as she pleaded with them, "Please don't shoot. He's having a mental health crisis." She also noted that she asked officers to use a stun gun instead of lethal force.

"They just started shooting. They didn't even care about my safety," she said.

The other side:

"While the investigation remains ongoing and details surrounding the incident are limited, I can confirm that officers responded to a family disturbance call initiated by Jaden Michaca’s mother’s boyfriend, who reported that Jaden was under the influence, vandalizing property, and had subsequently stabbed him with a knife," Santa Ana PD said in a released statement. "Officers could hear an argument between Jaden and his mother inside the residence. They forced open the apartment door and made contact with Jaden, who remained armed with a knife. During the encounter, an officer-involved shooting occurred. The call was not dispatched as a request for mental health services."

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.