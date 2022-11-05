Family looking for teen who went missing on Halloween night in West LA

article

A Los Angeles family is desperately searching for their son who was last seen on Halloween night.

Andrew Jason Wright, 18, was last seen around 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of Federal Avenue in West Los Angeles on Oct. 31.

According to his mother, Anna Wright, Andrew Wright had just recently turned 18 and was a senior at Palisades High School. In surveillance footage from the family home, Andrew Wright can be seen walking out of the family home's garage right after 6 p.m., heading east on Iowa Avenue.

Anna Wright said she thought her son was just going on a walk to clear his head, and that she expected he would return shortly after. He was supposed to go trick-or-treating.

tAndrew Wright doesn't have his cell phone. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 190 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black coat, maroon vest, gray pants and black leather shoes.

SUGGESTED: Missing man, 35, found dead in Santa Monica Mountains had been shot

In the days since Andrew Wright went missing, his family has organized canvassing parties in the area searching for him. According to his mother, Andrew Wright also suffers from depression and is currently without his medication.

"You made me a mom and gave me a purpose and you spent your whole life trying to fit into mine," Anna Wright wrote in a Facebook post for her son.

Anyone with information about where Andrew Wright may be is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department at 877-275-5273.