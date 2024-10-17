Family of football dad shot, killed at St. John Bosco parking lot seeking justice

Family members of the man shot and killed outside St. John Bosco High School almost two weeks ago are pleading for justice.

"If anybody out there knows something, please say something," said the victim’s stepmother. "Please do something."

On the morning of October 5, 29-year-old Terrance Patrick was shot and killed in the parking lot of the school. Loved ones say he was there to watch his 7-year-old son’s youth football game.

"We are crushed," said Rouben Patrick, Patrick’s father. "We are crushed every day."

Patrick was a father with two kids. His family describes him as outgoing, loving, and fun.

"He was just a kind soul to be around," said Brian Patrick, Patrick’s cousin.

The gunshots could be heard from the football field where Patrick’s son had been warming up that morning with the North Long Beach Panthers. Family members and friends say they’re not sure who and why someone would shoot Patrick.

"I’m not sure in today’s society, the way things are," said Rouben Patrick.

Law enforcement at the scene wasn’t sure if the shooting was targeted or if Patrick was followed. However, they say there was no incident in the parking lot before shots were fired.

While a motive for the murder is unclear, investigators tell FOX 11 that Terrance was driving a stolen car when he was killed.

"[That’s] just something I can’t think about," said Brian Patrick. "All I know is he was my cousin and I love him. To me, that doesn’t really sound right. I don’t know."

Authorities say a woman was in the vehicle with Patrick but was uninjured. The shooter and a driver got away in a light-colored sedan.

"They didn’t only kill my son, but they killed me too," said Rouben Patrick.

So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement.

A GoFundMe page has since been launched to help the family cover funeral expenses. Those looking to help can click here.

"They’re coming for you," said Jeannette Percival, the victim’s mother. "I’m not going to stop until justice is done."