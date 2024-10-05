Dad shot and killed in St. John Bosco parking lot, coming to watch son's football game

article

A father was shot and killed in the parking lot of St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower early Saturday morning as he was coming to watch his son's football game, deputies said. Now the search is on for the shooter.

It happened around 8:20 a.m. Saturday, in the school parking lot on Bellflower Boulevard. Deputies were called out after reports of a shooting. When they got there, they found a man who had been shot in a car. Deputies told FOX 11 that there was a woman who was also in the car, who was uninjured. Video from the scene showed a white four-door car that had multiple bullet holes in the windshield.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The shooter got away.

According to deputies, the man had come to the school to watch his 7-year-old son's football game. FOX 11 spoke with Michael Brown, the coach of the North Long Beach Panthers 8U team. He said that they heard the pops of the shooting, but the team kept playing. Brown said the man's son was warming up on the field at the time of the shooting.

Victor Quintero, who lives nearby, said he heard the shooting shortly after he got up Saturday morning. He told FOX 11 that he originally thought it was fireworks, then he heard the sirens.

"It was frightening," Quintero said. "Especially here. Especially this school."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is now investigating the shooting, including a potential motive. Deputies also told FOX 11 that the car was reportedly stolen.