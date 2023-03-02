Angelenos scramble for roof repair service amid historic SoCal storms
LOS ANGELES - Tarps covering pieces of the roof are becoming a common sight for some SoCal neighborhoods after Los Angeles dealt with a historic winter storm.
If you're finding out that getting a callback from a roofer feels as improbable as hitting the lotto – you're not alone! The recent storms have turned small leaks into much larger ones, in addition to creating new leaks at homes and businesses.
FOX 11 spoke with experts on how you can keep your homes and business as dry as possible.
Below are some of the tips from the pros:
- Keep tarp handy and make sure you also have strong clips to secure it to stop water from getting through
- If you can’t find a roofer, try gathering roofing supplies at a store. JB Wholesale Roofing and Building Supply in Sun Valley was packed with roofing contractors gathering their supplies.
- Don’t wait. Water damage will only get worse if you wait until the weather warms up.
- Patching a roof will be cheaper than dealing with soggy electrical conduit, or mold from moisture behind walls.