Angelenos scramble for roof repair service amid historic SoCal storms

Tarps covering pieces of the roof are becoming a common sight for some SoCal neighborhoods after Los Angeles dealt with a historic winter storm.

If you're finding out that getting a callback from a roofer feels as improbable as hitting the lotto – you're not alone! The recent storms have turned small leaks into much larger ones, in addition to creating new leaks at homes and businesses.

FOX 11 spoke with experts on how you can keep your homes and business as dry as possible.

Below are some of the tips from the pros: