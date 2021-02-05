Families of crime victims protest DA Geoge Gascon during his Lancaster visit

As Los Angeles County DA George Gascón paid a visit to his Deputy DA's office in the Antelope Valley, a small group of protesters awaited him.

Gascón waved at FOX 11's crews but didn't wave as we were outside the Antelope Valley Courthouse Friday. The DA kept driving into the courthouse's back parking lot.

Inside, he apparently met with his Deputy DA for about two hours. The protesters hoped to catch him as he left but he walked out of a different gate and never looked toward the protesters.

"He doesn't want to look at us," one of the protesters said outside the courthouse.

Protesters like David and Maria Barron wanted to share their feelings. While supporters tout what are being called some of the nation's most progressive reforms, opponents argue they go too far and that the policies revictimize families.

"I just want him to know that it hurts," said Maria Barron.

Maria's nephew Anthony was tortured and murdered at the age of 10. Anthony's mother and her boyfriend are awaiting trial for the boy's death.

But if Gascón's directives are followed by his DAs, the two wouldn't face the death penalty or the special enhancements that could keep them in prison for life.

The Barrons were not the only ones hoping to speak with Gascón. Shirley Briggs and her daughter Charmaine tell FOX 11 the killer of Charles Briggs was sentenced to life in prison but his case is on appeal. Charles Briggs was killed by another man, Garrett Adams, shooting a bow and arrow in Lancaster in 2014.

And now that Gascón is in charge?

"The way our son was murdered, the way that anyone is murdered in this day and time, people need to know that they have to suffer the consequences of the wrong that they done," Shirley said.

