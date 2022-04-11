VIDEO: Explosion at Lancaster UPS facility reported

Crews are battling a large commercial warehouse fire at a UPS facility in Lancaster Monday.

According to fire officials, a caller reported the explosion just before 9 a.m. at the facility on 290 W. Avenue.

Video posted to Citizen App shows dark plumes of smoke visible in the area.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Authorities report the two-alarm fire was knocked down just after 10 a.m.

Around 70 firefighters worked to contain the fire, which spread through a metal-clad building and extended to possibly 5 or 6 trailers.

No injuries are reported at this time.

UPS has issued the following statement to FOX 11:

"We are cooperating with local authorities on the scene but do not have additional information to share at this time."

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.