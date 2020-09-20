E!'s Co-hosts test positive for COVID-19, forced to miss red carpet event

article

Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox, who were set co-host E!'s red carpet Emmys pre-show, pulled out of the virtual event on Sunday, both having tested positive for COVID-19.

"As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet, I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately, this year is just so different," Rancic said in a statement.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

"As part of E! and NBC Universal'svery strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now, as much as I didn't want to hear that, I'm very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I'm thankful."

Rancic said that her husband Bill and son Duke also tested positive and were recovering at home.

"My husband Bill and our son also did test positive, but we're all doing well and taking care of each other so I'm going to get back to doing that," Rancic said.

Advertisement

"But I just want to say I'm wishing you all the best and please protect yourselves and protect those around you. Take good care and I'll see you on the next red carpet."

During the live show from the Universal lot, E! co-host Brad Goreski announced that Fox was skipping the event because she was quarantining after testing positive for the illness.