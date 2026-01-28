Orange police officer honored after saving choking baby

The Brief Corporal Greggory Cates with the Orange Police Department was honored after saving a choking baby. The 7-month-old was apparently choking on a hair clip. It took Cates about 30 to 40 seconds to dislodge the item.



Heart-wrenching video shows an Orange police officer jumping into action to help save a baby who was choking.

What we know:

On Monday, Jan. 19, Orange police responded to a 7-month-old baby not breathing and choking on a hair clip.

An officer immediately jumped in to help, striking the baby on its back to make the item in her mouth come out. After a few pats, the item fell out and the baby began breathing and crying again.

Corporal Greggory Cates said it took him about 30 to 40 seconds to dislodge the item. And it was his first time ever doing the Heimlich maneuver.

What they're saying:

"I haven't had to do a Heimlich before on anyone before. I've performed CPR before on someone who had a heart attack. First time with a 7-month-old was very intense. Having kids myself, anything and everything can go into their mouths, so it's not a surprise. And the mom did tell me all the hair clips are gone now," Cpl. Cates said.

He was awarded the Life Saving Medal for his heroic actions.

"When seconds matter, his swift response and professionalism made all the difference," the police department said.