Lakers' Rui Hachimura gives NSFW response to Doja Cat dating rumors

Updated  January 28, 2026 4:33pm PST
Dalton Knecht #4 and Rui Hachimura #28 of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles before the game against the Phoenix Suns during Preseason on October 3, 2025 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California. Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via G (Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - Well, that's one way to respond to an online rumor.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura took to the comment section of social media to address a rumor regarding his personal life.

A meme page, @durant, posted a graphic with a caption "Rumor: Doja Cat dating [Lakers] forward Rui Hachimura." Instead of ignoring the post or releasing a press release looked over by the team's communication department, the Japanese forward responded directly to the post with a message, "Mann [****] no," with a laughing crying emoji. 

Hachimura's comment, not the post, garnered nearly 10,000 likes on Instagram.

The Source: This report referenced a post from Instagram, in addition to the comment left by Lakers forward Rui Hachimura's verified page.

