Lakers' Rui Hachimura gives NSFW response to Doja Cat dating rumors

Well, that's one way to respond to an online rumor.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura took to the comment section of social media to address a rumor regarding his personal life.

A meme page, @durant, posted a graphic with a caption "Rumor: Doja Cat dating [Lakers] forward Rui Hachimura." Instead of ignoring the post or releasing a press release looked over by the team's communication department, the Japanese forward responded directly to the post with a message, "Mann [****] no," with a laughing crying emoji.

Hachimura's comment, not the post, garnered nearly 10,000 likes on Instagram.