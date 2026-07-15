The Brief FIFA World Cup fans can own a piece of history. FIFA is selling pieces of the grass pitch from New York-New Jersey Stadium.



You can own a piece of history from the FIFA World Cup 2026. FIFA is selling pieces of the grass pitch from New York-New Jersey Stadium.

The backstory:

New York/New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) is home to the NFL’s New York Jets and New York Giants and the stadium features artificial turf. For the FIFA World Cup, the field was retrofitted with natural grass.

The FIFA Store has "FIFA World Cup 2026™ Piece of the Pitch - Foundation Edition" listed for sale on its website.

What they're saying:

The site says you can "Own a genuine piece of football history with an authentic 2026 FIFA World Cup™ Piece of the pitch, permanently preserved in a premium acrylic with a USB keepsake. Each piece contains an original fragment of the iconic Final playing surface, making it a unique collectible that celebrates one of the world's greatest sporting events."

Dig deeper:

The $450 USD pitch pieces are 17.5cm × 17.5cm × 17.5cm and are only available for shipping to addresses in the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe.

FIFA says orders will be shipped after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final on July 19.