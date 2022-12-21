End of an era: Griffith Park pony rides officially closes today

It's the end of an era… after 74 years the popular Griffith Park Pony Rides will shut down for good Wednesday.

The last day of operation is December 21.

It is not clear what will replace the attraction, but the public did get the opportunity to weigh in during a virtual meeting.

Some said another animal attraction should be added, while animal rights groups oppose that idea.

Griffith Park Pony Rides has faced backlash from animal rights activists and the group Los Angeles Animal Alliance (LAAA). Demonstrators had been protesting the rides weekly for months and claimed the animals were being abused and overworked in hot temperatures during the summer months.

The animals and property have undergone several vigorous inspections from Los Angeles officials. In January after receiving multiple calls reporting animal abuse at the pony rides, City Council Members, Nithya Raman and Paul Koretz filed a motion calling for a third-party assessment of the facility.

City officials said they did not renew the contract due to a lack of transparency with the owner, Stephen Weeks, over four horse deaths.

Griffith Park Pony Rides has been in operation since 1948.