Elementary school teacher in Anaheim suspected of possessing child pornography

An elementary school teacher in Anaheim is behind bars after he was suspected of possessing child pornography.

On Wednesday, the Anaheim Police Department arrested 39-year-old Joseph Williams Page. Detectives arrested Page while he was working at Guinn Elementary School in Anaheim, according to APD.

Page is being held on a $25,000 bail, according to police.

Anyone with information on Page or possible victims is asked to call 714-765-1697.