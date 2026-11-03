2026 LA mayor live election results: Bass vs. Raman

The Brief Incumbent Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass faces a challenge from City Councilwoman Nithya Raman in the race for City Hall. Bass is campaigning on her four-year record of tackling homelessness, lowering crime, expanding entertainment industry tax credits, and resisting federal immigration policies. Raman argues the city needs fresh leadership to fix slow emergency response times, combat community safety concerns, and end "pay-to-play" politics.



It’s a battle for Los Angeles City Hall as incumbent Mayor Karen Bass faces challenger, Councilwoman Nithya Raman, for the city's top office.

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By the numbers:

Here is a live look at the latest numbers:

Candidates at a glance

Karen Bass

Incumbent Karen Bass is campaigning on her record over the past four years, emphasizing progress in addressing homelessness and reducing crime rates, while pledging to continue her policy agenda if reelected.

"I'm not running for another office after this. I'm running to change Los Angeles," her campaign website states.

Bass has also campaigned on job growth, including the expansion of film and television tax credits to support the entertainment industry. In addition, she continues to oppose the Trump administration over its federal immigration enforcement policies.

Nithya Raman

The councilwoman, a former ally of the mayor, launched a late challenge in the race. She previously told FOX 11 she believes she can make a greater impact leading the city than serving as one of 15 Los Angeles City Council members.

While acknowledging that citywide crime rates have decreased, Raman has highlighted slow emergency response times and ongoing safety concerns in local communities.

Raman, an immigrant, has centered her platform on ending "pay-to-play" politics at City Hall.

"I'm running because Los Angeles needs leadership that takes responsibility for results. We cannot keep asking people to pay more and expect less," her campaign website states.

What's next:

Polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.