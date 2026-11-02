How to watch FOX 11 election coverage

FOX 11 will have comprehensive, live coverage of the 2026 Midterm Elections. With key contests on the line—from the balance of power on Capitol Hill to high-stakes races for California Governor, Los Angeles Mayor, LA County Sheriff, and major statewide propositions— FOX Local is bringing you up-to-the-minute results and live reports.

FOX Local will have live coverage from across the state. You can watch on air, online, and stream on FOX Local.

Live coverage starts at 5 a.m. with Good Day LA. FOX Local will be live throughout the day and night, from San Francisco to Los Angeles, bringing you the latest news and results as it breaks.

You can stream FOX Local coverage from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. then watch FOX 11 on air from 5 p.m. through 11 p.m.

How to watch on FOX Local

FOX 11 Los Angeles is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is your FREE connected TV app for live news and election coverage.

No cable subscription or login is required.

How to get FOX LOCAL on your phone

Take FOX 11 wherever you go by downloading FOX LOCAL on your iPhone or Android.

FOX LOCAL is now available for iPhone users in the Apple App Store. Click here to download.

FOX LOCAL is also available for Android users in the Google Play Store. Click here to download .

How to watch on FOX One

You can also stream election coverage live anytime on FOX One.