Live Election Results 2026 Midterm Elections

Polls have officially closed in California and initial returns are rolling in for key federal, state, and local contests.

The battle for control of Congress takes center stage tonight as voters decide every House seat and 35 Senate races. Republicans entered Election Day holding narrow majorities in both chambers, with a 218-212 edge in the House and a 53-47 advantage in the Senate.

Democrats need a net gain of just six House seats to reclaim the speaker's gavel and four Senate seats to win back the upper chamber, making a handful of competitive battleground races—including fiercely contested congressional districts right here in California—capable of reshaping the balance of power in Washington.

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, in California, millions of voters are settling a high-stakes leadership battle… the race for California Governor.

Democrat Xavier Becerra has campaigned on expanding affordable housing, protecting healthcare access, and investing in clean energy. Meanwhile, Republican Steve Hilton has focused his platform on lowering everyday living costs by cutting state income taxes, reducing regulatory red tape, and bringing down energy and gas prices. Hilton is hoping to become the state’s first GOP governor in two decades, following Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 2006 re-election.

Locally, Angelenos are deciding high-profile leadership battles. In the Los Angeles mayoral race, incumbent Karen Bass faces City Councilmember Nithya Raman following sharp debates over homelessness, budget management, and public safety. Meanwhile, in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s race, incumbent Robert Luna faces former Sheriff Alex Villanueva in an election focused on department oversight and enforcement.

Voters are also weighing in on statewide ballot initiatives, including Proposition 40. Dubbed the "Billionaire's Tax," the measure would create a one-time 5% tax on Californians with accumulated wealth exceeding $1 billion, directing funds primarily toward state healthcare programs.

You can view live race results and interactive race trackers below:

US House Balance of Power

US Senate Balance of Power

California Governor's Race

California State Races

LA Mayoral Race

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Race