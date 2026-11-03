Live Election Results: 2026 California Governor race - Becerra v Hilton

The Brief California will soon have a new governor, as Democrat Xavier Becerra and Republican Steve Hilton face off for the top leadership role in the state. Hilton is looking to become the state's first Republican governor since Arnold Schwarzenegger won re-election in 2006. The race offers voters two opposing platforms, with Becerra campaigning on affordable housing, healthcare access, and climate goals, while Hilton advocates for state income tax cuts, deregulation, and lower energy costs.



California will soon have a new governor as election officials tally ballots in one of the most consequential gubernatorial contests in decades. The race to succeed outgoing Governor Gavin Newsom comes down to a choice between Democratic nominee Xavier Becerra and Republican challenger Steve Hilton.

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Here's a live look as results come in:

Local perspective:

California Governor Race

Becerra and Hilton advanced to the November 2026 general election after emerging from a crowded pool of candidates as the top two vote-getters during the June primary election.

Becerra, who previously served as California Attorney General, member of the U.S. House of Representatives, and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, has centered his campaign on expanding affordable housing, strengthening healthcare access, and protecting California’s climate initiatives.

Hilton, an author, entrepreneur, and former Fox News host who served as a senior policy adviser to British Prime Minister David Cameron, has focused his bid on cutting state income taxes, reducing regulatory burdens, and lowering consumer energy and fuel costs.

Hilton is seeking to become the first Republican elected governor of California since Arnold Schwarzenegger won re-election in 2006.

What's next:

Election workers will process the initial wave of returns following the close of polls, which primarily consist of early mail-in and drop-box ballots.

Because California law allows mail-in ballots to be counted as long as they are postmarked by Election Day and arrive within seven days, final results in close contests may take time to emerge.

For official schedules and state voting guidelines, you can click here for more information. The county registrar's office has up to 30 days to complete official canvassing, verify provisional ballots, and certify the final election totals.