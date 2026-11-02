LA DA's office declines to charge Old Town Newhall fire suspects; Case sent back for 'further investigation'

The Brief Prosecutors declined to file charges against four people arrested in connection with the Aug. 24 fire in Santa Clarita’s Old Town Newhall. The fire destroyed or reached at least seven buildings, causing an estimated $13 million in property damage. The case was sent back to law enforcement for further investigation.



Prosecutors are not filing charges against the people arrested in connection with the fire that broke out on Main Street in Santa Clarita's Old Town Newhall earlier this year.

What we know:

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed on Monday, Nov. 2, that it has declined to file charges against the four people arrested in the Aug. 24 fire that destroyed multiple businesses in the area.

Monday's development, however, does not necessarily mean the four suspects are walking away from the case scot-free. The DA's office said the case is being sent back to law enforcement for further investigation.

What we don't know:

The DA's office did not specify when it expects investigators to circle back to this case.

The backstory:

The August 2026 fire broke out near the intersections of Market and Main streets in Santa Clarita. The incident ended up destroying multiple buildings, including the Newhall Refinery, MAIN theater and Care Tucker Style House. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reports that the fire ended up destroying or reaching at least seven buildings in the area. The estimate of total property damage was believed to be around $13 million.

John Wright, 47, Cristian Leija, 43, Jesus Figueroa, 54, and Antoinette Ruiz, 35, were named suspects in the arson investigation. Wright is the owner of Gary's Auto Collision Center, one of the businesses damaged in the fire.

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