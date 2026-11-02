Election Day 2026: California governor, LA mayor candidates make final push

The Brief Candidates in two premier California races are making their final push ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Democrat Xavier Becerra and Republican Steve Hilton are vying to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom, while Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass faces a challenge from City Councilmember Nithya Raman. Top issues across both campaigns center on cost of living, housing affordability, homelessness, and public safety.



With Election Day just one day away, candidates in two of California’s most closely watched races are making their final appeals to voters.

What we know:

Democrat Xavier Becerra and Republican Steve Hilton are competing to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom, while Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass faces a challenge from City Councilmember Nithya Raman.

The campaigns are focusing on the cost of living, housing affordability, homelessness and public safety as voters prepare to cast their ballots Tuesday, Nov. 3.

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California governor's race

Becerra and Hilton spent Sunday campaigning across Los Angeles, offering competing visions for California’s future.

Becerra appeared at a rally in Hollywood alongside former Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla and Newsom.

The former California attorney general and U.S. Health and Human Services secretary is campaigning on affordability and the need to address rising everyday expenses.

Hilton, a former Fox News host, campaigned Sunday in Pacific Palisades, promising lower taxes, cheaper gasoline and a different direction for California.

Hilton is seeking to become the first Republican elected governor of California since Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Los Angeles mayor’s race

Karen Bass, Nithya Raman / Getty Images

Bass and Raman are also making their final appeals to voters in a competitive race for Los Angeles mayor.

A recent UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies/Los Angeles Times poll showed both candidates at 40% support, with 19% of voters undecided.

Bass, who is seeking another four years in office, is campaigning on her record as mayor, pointing to progress on homelessness, housing and public safety.

Raman, a Los Angeles City Councilmember, is campaigning on a message of change and greater accountability at City Hall.

Her proposals include tripling annual housing construction, increasing oversight of homelessness spending and improving basic city services, including repairing potholes and broken streetlights.

On Sunday, Bass cast her ballot with family members in Koreatown and campaigned in South Los Angeles.

Raman spent part of the weekend campaigning in the San Fernando Valley, including appearances in Northridge and Canoga Park. She also attended a Halloween event in Encino.

What voters need to know

Early in-person voting continues Monday, Nov. 2, at Los Angeles County vote centers from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

California has approximately 23.4 million active registered voters, and nearly 5.8 million mail-in ballots had been reported returned statewide as of Nov. 1, according to an early voting tracker.

Voters who still have their mail-in ballots can complete them, sign the return envelopes and return them at an official vote center or ballot drop box.

Eligible voters who missed the registration deadline can also use conditional voter registration at a vote center.

For voting information and locations, visit:

• Los Angeles County: LAVOTE.GOV for vote centers, ballot drop boxes and election information.

• California Secretary of State: SOS.CA.GOV/ELECTIONS⁠ for statewide voting information and resources.

Voters can also check the status of their vote-by-mail ballots through California’s Where’s My Ballot?⁠ tracking service.