Elderly dog kicked by homeless man in Venice dies from injuries

An elderly dog that was hospitalized for weeks after he was brutally kicked by a suspected homeless person in Venice has died from his injuries.

Bart, a 15-year-old Yorkie, passed away Friday after the June 14 attack that left him in critical condition.

"Little Barty succumbed to his injuries and despite a hard fight, passed away... Laura is devastated but I know she will also be forever grateful that he got to spend his last few days in the comfort of his own home, by her side," a heartbreaking update posted on Bart's GoFundMe page read.

"I would like to temporarily keep this platform active just to update everyone on a vigil she will be holding in his memory, donations that will be made in his name, and also on the trial of the man who killed him. His next court date is July 17th."

The suspect, 39-year-old Michael Langman, was seen on surveillance video walking up to Bart then kicking him, sending him flying into the metal claws of a nearby tractor.

The horrifying attack left his owner, Laura Michele Rosenfeld, screaming.

"I saw him lying rigid," she said.

A Good Samaritan ran in to help revive Bart. He was taken to the hospital.

"He's not walking. He will not stand on either his front or hind legs. One of his eyes looks very not right and his nose is pushed to the side," she said shortly after the unprovoked attack.

"From the bottom of my heart, I would like to thank everyone for helping me save my doggie. He has a very long road of recovery ahead but I will be with him every step of the way and I'm touched by the amount of support," the fundraiser page read in an earlier update.

According to the GoFundMe, Bart's owner is seeking out help finding a burial site in Venice or Santa Monica for her beloved dog. The fundraiser's organizer thanked the community for the continued support throughout Bart's recovery.

"I would like to once again thank everyone who rushed forward to defend such an innocent life. Both on the day it happened and in the weeks that followed. Your kindness and your generosity of spirit have made Barty's life truly memorable."

Langman is also accused of hitting another person over the head with a glass bottle that day, according to police. He was chased down by multiple witnesses and held until police took him into custody.

He was booked for suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, and officers located footage of the dog being kicked and entered it into evidence, police said.

Langman was being held without bail at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Inmate Reception Center, according to sheriff's inmate records.

City News Service contributed to this report.