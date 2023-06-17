Homeless man kicks tiny dog in Venice

A tiny dog is seriously hurt after a stranger gave him a hard kick in front of multiple witnesses in Venice.

The man, believed to be homeless, was seen in a surveillance camera walking up to the small elderly Yorkie and then kicking the dog, sending "Bart" flying into the metal claws of a nearby tractor.

The horrifying attack left the owner screaming for Bart.

"I saw him lying rigid," said Laura Michele Rosenfeld.

A good Samaritan ran in to help revive Bart, who is 15.

Now, Laura has doubts whether Bart can make it out of the animal hospital.

"He's not walking. He will not stand on either his front or hind legs. One of his eyes looks very not right and his nose is is pushed to the side," she said.

A GoFundMe page has since been launched as the dog fights for his life.

The attacker has since been arrested, FOX 11's crew reports. As of Friday night, the suspect has not been publicly identified and charges against the man has not been announced.