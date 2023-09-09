El Segundo hosts parade for LLWS champs Sunday

A parade honoring the Little League World Series champions from El Segundo will be held in their hometown Sunday.

The parade is set to begin at noon at the intersection of Imperial Highway and Main Street and head south on Main Street to El Segundo Boulevard.

Admission is free.

A player recognition ceremony will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Stevenson Field, limited to El Segundo residents with valid 2023 El Segundo Rec IDs who have purchased wristbands in advance.

Since its series-clinching 6-5 victory over the all-star team from the Willemstad, Curaçao-based Pabao Little League Aug. 27, the team has been honored at Dodger Stadium and Angel Stadium.

El Segundo won five consecutive games following a loss in the modified double-elimination tournament, including three in three days, to become the fourth Los Angeles County team to win the Little League World Series and first since 1993 when the all-star team from the Long Beach Little League won its second consecutive championship.