El Monte school district reaches settlement with DOJ over systemic sexual abuse failures

The Brief The El Monte Union High School District has agreed to comprehensive reforms following a California DOJ investigation into systemic failures regarding sexual abuse and harassment. Attorney General Rob Bonta reported that the district "systemically violated laws" over six years, failing to investigate reports involving teachers, staff, and student-on-student assault. While the district has committed to new protocols and mental health services for victims, it remains unclear if any specific administrators will face individual disciplinary action.



The El Monte Union High School District has entered a stipulated settlement with the California Department of Justice to overhaul its safety protocols.

The agreement follows an 18-month probe that uncovered years of documented sexual misconduct and a failure by leadership to protect students.

What we know:

The investigation, led by Attorney General Rob Bonta, reviewed 113 complaints and interviewed 26 individuals, including former students and staff. Investigators found that the district repeatedly failed to conduct legally required investigations into allegations against teachers and coaches.

In one notable 2023-24 case, the district allegedly ignored a report of a student brandishing a knife during a sexual assault, failing to provide the victim with supportive measures or a formal complaint process.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announces El Monte Union High School District mishandled claims of sexual abuse for years during a press conference in Los Angeles on Friday, March 20, 2026. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angele Expand

What they're saying:

"The district systemically violated laws and regulations and frequently failed to provide a legally adequate response to reports of abuse," Bonta told reporters during a news conference on Friday.

He added that he is "hopeful that the district will move swiftly to implement these reforms" under DOJ monitoring.

Superintendent Dr. Edward Zuniga stated the district is committed to "enhanced protocols, increased transparency, and expanded training," asserting that "student safety and well-being remain our highest priorities."

What's next:

The settlement mandates the appointment of a DOJ-approved compliance coordinator and the creation of a centralized digital system to track all abuse complaints.

The district must also maintain a "do not re-hire" list for substitutes and provide ongoing mental health services to complainants.

The California DOJ will continue to monitor the district’s files to ensure strict legal compliance moving forward.