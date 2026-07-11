Boy stabbed to death in El Monte

The Brief Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide investigators are assisting El Monte Police with a fatal stabbing investigation involving a young boy. It happened early Friday afternoon on the 2600 block of North Potrero Avenue in El Monte. Authorities have not released any details regarding a suspect, motive, or the child's identity.



Los Angeles County Homicide investigators have launched a probe into the fatal stabbing of a boy in El Monte on Friday afternoon.

What we know:

The incident was reported on Friday, July 10 at around 1 p.m. in the 2600 block of N. Potrero Avenue in the city of El Monte.

Investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau were called to the scene to assist the El Monte Police Department with the case.

Following the assault, the young victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to officials.

What we don't know:

The boy's age and identity have not been released by authorities.

Additionally, no information regarding potential suspects, a description of the attacker, or a possible motive for the stabbing has been disclosed.

What you can do:

Detectives are actively seeking the public's help to solve this crime.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau directly at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you can contact "Crime Stoppers" using the following methods:

Phone: Dial (800) 222-TIPS (8477)

Mobile: Download the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store

Web: Visit Visit http://lacrimestoppers.org