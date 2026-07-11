2 dead, child critically injured in Hyde Park high-speed crash

The Brief A multi-vehicle crash on Crenshaw Boulevard on Friday left two adults dead and a young girl critically injured. Witnesses report a black BMW traveling northbound at over 100 mph struck a Toyota making a left turn, involving a third vehicle in the wreckage. The LAPD is actively investigating the crash; while DUI is not suspected, excessive speed appears to be a factor, according to police.



A multi-vehicle collision in Hyde Park left two men dead and a young girl fighting for her life in the hospital following a high-speed crash on Friday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating the incident, which local residents say highlights long-standing traffic safety concerns in the area.

What we know:

The collision happened around 10:45 a.m. Friday in the 7700 block of Crenshaw Boulevard, near South Victoria Avenue and 77th Street in South Los Angeles.

According to police and witness accounts, a Toyota was attempting to make a left turn when it was violently struck by a black BMW. A third vehicle was also involved in the accident.

The male driver and a male passenger inside one of the vehicles died at the scene.

A young girl riding in the back seat survived the initial impact with critical injuries, officials said.

Bystanders rushed to the vehicle immediately after the collision, pulled the breathing child from the backseat, and handed her over to arriving paramedics. She was transported to a local hospital.

The identities of the two victims are currently being withheld pending the notification of their next of kin.

Investigators state that driving under the influence does not appear to be a factor, but excessive speed likely played a major role.

What we don't know:

The extent of the young girl's injuries is unknown, and an official update on her medical condition has not been released.

The sequence of events leading up to the impact is under investigation.

It's unclear if the driver of the speeding BMW faces immediate criminal charges.

What they're saying:

Witnesses described a scene of immediate devastation.

One local worker recalled the moment of impact.

"Well, I was just sitting in my office and I heard a real loud boom. Pretty much sounded like an explosion. I can look out the window and I saw the debris flying from the cars."

The same bystander was the first to reach the vehicle.

"I was the first to see the individuals, the two in the passenger seat, the front of the passenger seat. And then at the same time, I was able to see that the little girl was still breathing in the backseat. So we were able to get her out the car and get her to the paramedics."

Another witness detailed the terrifying speed involved, noting that one vehicle was traveling northbound at an extreme rate of speed.

"One of the drivers going northbound was traveling at a pretty high rate, like 100-something miles per hour and the other vehicle trying to make a left turn in front of the car as it was approaching and just didn't have enough time to get across the lane."

Reflecting on the aftermath, they added, "It's tragic. It's something that didn't have to happen."

What's next:

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Local community members are hoping this tragedy brings renewed attention to ongoing traffic dangers on Crenshaw Boulevard.

FOX 11 has contacted the Department of Transportation regarding these long-standing neighborhood safety concerns and will provide updates as soon as a response is received.