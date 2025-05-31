'Officers down': 2 cops rushed to hospital from scene in Baldwin Park

article

The Brief Two officers were rushed to the hospital after responding to a call of a shooting. It is unknown how the officers got hurt. No arrests have been announced from the Baldwin Park scene.



Two police officers were rushed to the hospital after responding to a report of a shooting in Baldwin Park.

What we know:

SkyFOX was over the heavy police presence in the 4000 block of Filhurst Avenue in Baldwin Park around 7:15 p.m. on May 31.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Baldwin Park police officers were responding to a call of a shooting in the area.

The police response in the area led to the two officers being hurt. One officer was transported via ground and the other officer was airlifted to the hospital.

What we don't know:

It is unknown how the Baldwin Park police officers got hurt. Officials did not say if they were shot or got injured in a different way.

As of 7 :45 p.m., no announcements had been made about whether anyone had been arrested from the Baldwin Park scene.

Officials did not specify the severities of the two police officers' injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.