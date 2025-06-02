Witnesses recall Baldwin Park shooting that killed police officer and civilian

The Brief Eduardo Medina-Berumen, 22, is suspected of killing a Baldwin Park police officer and a civilian during a shooting incident on Saturday. Neighbor Juan Ruvalcava witnessed the shooting and spoke to Medina-Berumen's grandmother, who was inside the home during the incident. The civilian killed was a father of two attending a friend's housewarming party, and neighbors believe an argument over parking may have led to the shooting.



The suspected gunman responsible for killing a Baldwin Park police officer and a civilian Saturday has been identified as 22-year-old Eduardo Medina-Berumen.

"He had a hard temper," said Juan Ruvalcava, who lives across the street. "Since he was little, he didn’t respect nobody."

According to Ruvalcava, he heard the gunfire and took cover inside his home. He then watched in horror through a window as Medina-Berumen kept shooting what Ruvalcava describes as a rifle.

"I could see him over there shooting and reloading it," said Ruvalcava.

The neighbor says he called and spoke to the suspected shooter’s grandmother during the shooting. She was inside the home while her grandson was allegedly outside firing shots at police.

"I told her, your grandson Eduardo is shooting," recalled Ruvalcava. "She said, 'They’re not real bullets.' I said, 'Just get to a bedroom, hide under the bed or something.'"

The civilian killed has so far only been publicly identified as a father of two. Neighbors tell FOX 11 he had been visiting the area Saturday evening for a friend’s housewarming party. They believe the suspected gunman didn’t want the man parking outside his home and there could have been an exchange of words.

The father was gunned down on the sidewalk outside his friend’s home.

"I found out he’s one of our family," said Vinh Che. "That’s why I feel guilty. If I had known he was our family, we would have tried our best to drag him in [after he was shot]."