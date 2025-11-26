3 charged in 'ambush-style' killing of Latin singer Maria de la Rosa

The Brief Murder charges have been filed against three men accused of an "ambush-style" attack that fatally shot rising Latin singer DELAROSA (Maria De La Rosa). The attack happened on November 22 in Northridge when the suspects allegedly approached a parked car, demanded money, and opened fire, striking DELAROSA and critically injuring two others. Two suspects, Francisco Gaytan and Benny Licon Gomez, have been arrested; an arrest warrant has been issued for the third suspect, Eduardo Lopez.



Murder charges have been filed against three Los Angeles men in connection with the ambush-style shooting of 22-year-old rising Latin singer and influencer Maria de la Rosa, known professionally as DELAROSA.

Timeline:

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22 near the intersection of Bryant Street and Tampa Avenue in Northridge.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, the three suspects — 27-year-old Francisco Otilio Gaytan, 27-year-old Benny Licon Gomez, and 21-year-old Eduardo Lopez — allegedly approached a parked car with three people.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Maria De La Rosa: Latin musician and influencer killed in Northridge shooting

Witnesses told investigators that two men approached the vehicle and fired multiple times into the car.

De la Rosa was fatally struck, and the two others inside the car sustained critical injuries. Investigators believe the shooting may be gang-related.

Gaytan was arrested the same day, while Licon Gomez was arrested the following day.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Lopez, who is on the run.

What we know:

The three suspects were each charged with one felony count of murder and two felony counts of attempted second-degree robbery.

If convicted as charged, all three men face the possibility of life in state prison without the possibility of parole.

The case remains under investigation by the LAPD.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the other two victims are unknown.

What's next:

Gomez is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 26, at the San Fernando Valley Courthouse. His bail is set at $2.3 million.

Gaytan's arraignment is set for Jan. 7, 2026. His bail is set at $2.2 million.

The arraignment for Lopez, the third suspect who currently has an arrest warrant issued, will be scheduled at a later date. His bail was set at $2.2 million.

What they're saying:

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman condemned the violence and promised aggressive prosecution.

"This was a ruthless and targeted attack that stole the life of a young woman and artist and inflicted profound lifelong trauma on her family and the two survivors," he said. "My office will pursue this case aggressively to ensure those responsible are held fully accountable for this senseless and deadly violence."

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact LAPD detectives Simonyan or Lopez at 818-374-9550. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online.