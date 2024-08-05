Expand / Collapse search

Edgehill Fire burns down homes, trailers, cars in San Bernardino County

Published  August 5, 2024 4:52pm PDT
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A massive fire in the Inland Empire has destroyed homes and trailers.

The Edgehill Fire was first reported Monday afternoon. SkyFOX was over the scene as homes, RVs, cars and other buildings were completely burned down by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

As of August 5, officials did not say if deaths or injuries were reported in the fire.

Homes burning down in San Bernardino County fire

SkyFOX was over San Bernardino County as homes are burning down in the fire.

