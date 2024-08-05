Edgehill Fire burns down homes, trailers, cars in San Bernardino County

A massive fire in the Inland Empire has destroyed homes and trailers.

The Edgehill Fire was first reported Monday afternoon. SkyFOX was over the scene as homes, RVs, cars and other buildings were completely burned down by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

As of August 5, officials did not say if deaths or injuries were reported in the fire.

