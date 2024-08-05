LIVE: California wildfire burning down homes in San Bernardino County; Evacuations underway

A massive fire is burning down homes in an Inland Empire neighborhood.

The San Bernardino County Fire responded to what was initially a vegetation fire in the Little Mountain Drive area on Monday afternoon.

SkyFOX was over the scene of what is being called the "Edgehill Fire" around 3 p.m. on August 5 as homes, cars, trailers and buildings burned down.

As of 3 p.m., firefighters said the fire burned about five acres.

EVACUATION ORDERS

As of Monday, 3:45 p.m., residents in the following areas are being ordered to evacuate:

South of Ridge Line Drive

North of and to Edgehill Road

West to Beverly Drive

East to Circle Road

Marshall Elementary School at 3288 North G Street is open for those impacted by the fire.

Evacuation map for Edgehill Fire burning in San Bernardino County.

Officials did not give a number of homes in danger from the massive fire. It is also unknown if there were injuries or deaths linked to the Edgehill Fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.