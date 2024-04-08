Eclipse wows stargazers at Griffith Observatory Monday

Hundreds gathered at Griffith Observatory Monday to watch as a partial solar eclipse made its way across the Los Angeles sky.

"Wow, that is so cool," said one skywatcher as she gazed at the partial solar eclipse of 2024. The Moon blocking some of the light from the sun drew cheers here at the Griffith Park Observatory.

For some, like Lisa Nicole Jackson, it was breathtaking. She said, "It's absolutely gorgeous. I'm so glad I came out here today."

Not so much for her brother Kenan who said, "It's a little underwhelming but it's exciting to see."

Shayne Lamier was really excited. Looking at the sun he said, "I like the glow that surrounds it as well. It represents an energy for sure! It looks like flares coming off the top of the sun. It comes off like lava almost.'

The partial solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024, as seen from the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. (Credit: Griffith Observatory Foundation) (Griffith Observatory Foundation )

There were lots of different kinds of eclipse glasses out there. It seemed like the message got through that your eyes could be damaged during an eclipse if you weren't careful.

Juan Garcia captured images on his telescope camera, so he could stream on TikTok. He said the feeling he got was one of "peace."

Others used pieces of cardboard to make pinhole cameras for shadow casting. Another skywatcher made eclipse glasses out of a pair of binoculars.

There were those at the observatory with religious messages, but for most, Monday's eclipse wasabout the majesty of space. Russ Hyde of Inglewood, who took off from work to enjoy the celestial event called it "an amazing feeling. I mean I took off today to see this; had to be here."

William Caballero of Hollywood said, "It's beautiful. It's nature and its showing that science is real, physics is real and that the universe is beautiful.'"

To Carolina Rodriguez, "I'm very much like, we're all very small and this is very large. We're all seeing the same things so, in that sense it is very unifying. It speaks to things bigger than us."

And, for some it was just about being in love and cuddling under the moon and the sun!