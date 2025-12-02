Pasadena neighbors rebuild Christmas tradition lost in the Eaton Fire

A beloved holiday tradition rises from the ashes. One Pasadena neighborhood is bringing back the magic of Christmas after January's Eaton fire.

What they're saying:

Twenty-two angels once again line Valley Lights Drive in Pasadena, which was ravaged by the Eaton Fire. Nearly a year later, the trauma is still raw. To help heal, Victor Sandoval and LuAnn Haslam turned to art.

"Everybody believes in angels, no matter where you live or your religion. The wings are keeping the angel afloat above the cloud and reaching for a star," said resident Victor Sandoval. "A neighbor down at the end of the block’s house was spared and he looked down the block, saw the angel and got a tattoo on his arm that not only showed the angel but the burning palm tree that it was chained to."

"After the fire, a lot of people were inspired by the fact that there was still an angel on our street," added resident LuAnn Haslam.

The angels were a gift the couple made for their neighbors shortly after moving into Upper Hastings Ranch in ’98. The Eaton Fire destroyed 13 of the 22 homes on that block.

With the help of their grandson from Minnesota, the couple created new angels for those on the block.

"He got up every day and cut out an angel or two. Never complained."

8x4 slabs of ¾ inch plywood…with LuAnn hand-painting each one. It's a holiday blessing for their close neighbors currently living afar.

"It has brought the neighborhood together."

A GoFundMe has been created to help cover some costs.