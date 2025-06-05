Eaton Fire survivors share challenges of rebuilding home, including delays in permit

The Brief Ted Koerner, an Altadena resident, faced challenges rebuilding his home after the Eaton fire, including delays in the permitting process. The Army Corps of Engineers is assisting with cleanup, but the volume of permit applications is overwhelming local offices. LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is advocating for a centralized permitting center to streamline the process for affected homeowners.



Ted Koerner thought losing his beloved Altadena home to the Eaton fire was bad enough until he started to go through the rebuilding process.

With about 600 applications in process, 15 permits have been issued so far. Keep in mind, 9,800 homes were destroyed by flames in January.

His was one of the first homes cleared of debris, a process that is moving relatively quickly, with 56 Army Corps of Engineers cleanup crews in Altadena already clearing more than 5,000 properties.

But after weeks of delays in the permitting process and repeatedly being told, "Your plans look good, but so and so still has to approve this or that," he decided to call every politician representing his area—city, county, state—demanding answers. In the process, he met the District Commander for the Army Corps of Engineers, who is making it a point to help frustrated homeowners. Colonel Eric Swenson can't speak for the permitting process itself but tries to put it in context, saying the volume is overwhelming. It usually takes more than a year, and closer to three, to build a new home in California. With the fires, an office that was handling perhaps 20 permits a day is dealing with hundreds of applications coming in daily.

But there are some things that seem to be helping.

Don't wait. Even if you don't know yet whether you'll rebuild, get the permit process started for something on the property. Even if you sell the property, you'll get more with plans.

Unless your home is very old, the original plans are still filed with the county. If you rebuild the home's exterior within 110% of that plan, permits will be similar to the original ones and easier to get.

The county has several pre-approved home plans in different styles, where permits are much easier to get than a one-of-a-kind, unique feature home.

If you and your neighbors use the same architect and contractor, you might save money, especially when it comes to materials, which can be bought in bulk.

Get on the phone. It's much less likely your paperwork will remain at the bottom of some huge pile if the person at that desk is getting calls asking, "What's going on?" "What do I need to do?"

LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who has been very vocal about permit issues, is calling for the county to create the Altadena One Stop Recovery Permitting Center to expedite the process by bringing under one umbrella the different departments usually involved in the permitting process, like Building and Safety, Planning, Public Works, Fire, and so forth.

The Army Corps of Engineers does have a call center at 212-308-8305 that connects to the local personnel.

"Don't give up," adds Koerner, as he shows us the permit he got today. "We can and will get through this," he adds, looking at his scorched garden filled with green growth making its way through the charred plants. "It's strong," he says, "just like us."