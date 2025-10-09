Eaton Fire survivors reflect on loss and recovery nine months later

The Brief Survivors of the Eaton Fire in Altadena are responding to Southern California Edison's draft compensation plan, concerned about lead contamination and financial constraints in rebuilding. Some residents are considering settlements, while others are pursuing lawsuits against Edison due to the impact of the fire on their homes and community. Southern California Edison plans to update the compensation plan after listening to residents' concerns, with finalization expected later this fall.



Survivors of the Eaton Fire in Altadena stood united Thursday morning as they offered their response to Southern California Edison's draft compensation plan.

Nine months later, some houses are still standing, but the lead contamination has made them uninhabitable.

"We have a standing home, but we are still displaced. We haven't been back since January 7," said Krista Copeland, who is concerned about the contamination of the soil and of everything inside her house.

"I have lived in Altadena for 10 years. It is the longest I have lived in any one building. It's the place I have felt the most at home. I love my community, I want to be back, and I don't want to be poisoned," said Moira Cue.

Other homes have been leveled. Michelle Rochester watched her childhood home, which her mom left to her, go up in flames.

"I put my head down on the steering wheel and said, 'Sorry, Mom, I'm sorry our home is gone. My mom's home is gone. It will never come back again; it won't be the same,'" said Rochester.

Some may take settlements; others are pursuing lawsuits against Edison. All of them are worried about the financial constraints they face in rebuilding their houses and the community they feel was stolen from them.

A SoCal Edison spokesperson told FOX 11 the utility is listening to the concerns of the residents and will make updates to the compensation plan before it is finalized later this fall.