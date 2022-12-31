Elderly couple zip-tied while four armed men ransacked their San Marino home

Four men in black ski masks forced their way into a San Marino home by prying open the French door to the master bedroom, zip-tying the two elderly homeowners and forcing them to lie down near the front door at gunpoint while they ransacked the house, authorities said Saturday.

The robbery occurred around 9 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Oak Lane. According to the San Marino Police Department, the suspects disabled the telephones, internet and security, then raided the home for approximately an hour and a half.

"After the suspects fled the residences, the elderly husband crawled to the garage, while he was restrained and began to yell for help," police said. About three-and-a-half hours after the robbers broke into the home, a nearby resident heard the victim yelling for help and located the victim inside the garage, police added.

Paramedics treated the couple for minor injuries.

San Marino police urged anyone with information about the robbery to call them at 626-300-0726 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.