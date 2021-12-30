Group of suspects enter Studio City home, zip-tie 4 people inside, LAPD says

A Studio City homeowner claims they were terrorized by a group of criminals.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call from a home on Alta View Drive around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to LAPD, one of the victims went outside to take out the trash. While performing the routine task, the victim was confronted outside by a group of suspects, LAPD told FOX 11's Gina Silva during Thursday night's 10 p.m. newscast.

The victim was held at gunpoint before the suspects beat him up, and then the suspects went inside the Studio City home, LAPD said. The suspects then got inside the home and then zip-tied the first victim and three others who also happened to be inside.

LAPD does not have the description of the suspects, other than the fact that there were four males.

The group of suspects left the home in two Hyundai vehicles, LAPD was told.

The alleged attack has now placed Studio City neighbors on edge.

"We've lived here for 35 years and never had any kind of police activity like this," said neighbor Michael Thatcher.

